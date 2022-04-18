newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The owners of the Urana supermarket have been left devastated after a large fire gutted the building. Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to the town's IGA, owned by Ralph and Karen Ciccia, about 2.20am yesterday. The pair have owned the building, believed to have been constructed in the late 1800s, for 30 years. They were out of town for a family Easter gathering when they received the news, and returned yesterday to the scene. The fire has left Urana, which has a little under 400 residents, without a supermarket. Federation Council mayor Pat Bourke also went to the site yesterday to support the family. "It's incredibly sad when something like this happens," he said. "The shop has been a big part of Ralph's life and he's finding it pretty difficult. "It's been a big shock for the family, it's really turned everything upside down for them at the moment." Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Stewart Alexander said the building sustained major damage. IN OTHER NEWS: "There were no injuries and no cause has been formally determined as yet," he said. "It's a major impact upon that community." Pensioner Julie Barker said the nearest supermarket was 30 minutes away in Lockhart. She lives three homes away from the fire scene and was woken early yesterday morning by what she thought was firecrackers. "For me, it's everything," she said of the business. "I've got no car and need to shop locally. "I've spoken to a lot of people, they're all quite upset about it. "They're happy no one's injured, but now we're wondering what we're all going to do." Police and firefighters remained on scene for much of the day. The property survived flooding in 2012 and remained open during challenging times, including droughts. The Ciccias had taken over the business from Kevin Hoare in 1992 and lived nearby. A police spokeswoman said the incident was being examined. "After the fire was extinguished by firefighters, officers from Murray River Police District established a crime scene," the spokeswoman said. "The cause of the fire is unknown and there was no one in the business at the time."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/c1510b42-9481-4317-84a4-2fe7d7f15a70.jpg/r0_294_5568_3440_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg