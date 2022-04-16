news, local-news,

SAMUEL Johnson is known for his talents on television, but front and centre will be his fundraising efforts when he travels to Wagga for two special events. The Gold Logie-winning actor, Dancing with the Stars winner, and former Victorian Australian of the Year will make tracks for the region on September 16 to raise money for the Love Your Sister foundation. The first event held on that Friday, An Evening with Samuel Johnson, will see the accomplished public speaker combine real-life stories and film to reflect on the people and events that continue to inspire him. IN OTHER NEWS: The second event, held on April 18, is the Family Fun Day, which includes free entry to music, food and market stalls along with "heaps" of family-friendly activities. "In every town, we'll be holding a massive Family Fun Day fundraiser to raise as much money as possible for Australian cancer research," Mr Johnson said in a post on social media. "But that's just an excuse so I can hold unforgettable treasure hunts with the kidlets at every Family Fun Day." Love Your Sister, which aims to fund research and ultimately vanquish all cancers, has raised $15 million since its inception in 2012. The charity was established by Mr Johnson and his sister Connie, who died in 2017 after battling cancer three times during her life. Preferably known as Connie's brother before any other accolade, Mr Johnson continues to forge ahead in his sister's honour and has seen the charity raise $9 million since her passing. The foundation prides itself on ensuring 100 per cent of all donations go towards scientific research and personalised treatment: "No skimming, no admin, no BS," says the chief cancer vanquisher himself. 'Family Fun Days' regional tour will visit Albury/Wodonga, Ballarat, Surfcoast, Warnambool, Traralgon, Wollongong, Canberra, Wagga, Goulburn, Maitland, Dubbo and Echuca/Moama over the next six months. In the lead up to his leg in Wagga, schools, sports clubs and workplaces have been asked to host their own events to contribute to the city's efforts for the cause. The foundation is also looking for any local business or community groups wishing to participate in the official event on September 18 by hosting a stall, donating raffle ticket prizes or becoming a sponsor. "Please help me get the whole community involved," Mr Johnson said. "You can shave off your locks, get your business to donate, hold a ripper fundie, become a fancy event sponsor or simply help spread the word about the family fun day event to your people."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/786d8776-d66a-4df2-96cd-e16d08cdbae0.jpg/r474_154_2700_1412_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg