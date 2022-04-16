What's open and what's on in Wagga and the Riverina over the Easter long weekend
It's that time of year again.
The Easter long weekend has arrived and with it comes the usual questions about what shops are open when, which events are happening across the region, and whether the bins will be collected as normal.
We've compiled a list of trading hours for the key shopping centres and stores across the city, as well as the operating times for Wagga City Council's facilities and services.
You can also find out what's on across the region by checking out our Easter 2022 events guide or scrolling to the bottom of this story.
The team at The Daily Advertiser wishes everyone a safe and happy Easter.
WAGGA SHOPPING CENTRE EASTER OPENING HOURS
Marketplace
Saturday: 9am - 4pm
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 10am - 4pm
Woolworths
Saturday: 7am - 10pm
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 8am - 8pm
Big W
Saturday: 8am - 6pm
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 9am - 5pm
Sturt Mall
Saturday: 10am - 3pm
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 10am -3pm
Coles
Saturday: 7am - 10pm
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 7am - 10pm
Kmart
Saturday: 8am - 8pm
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 8am - 8pm
Southcity
Saturday: Normal hours
Sunday: Normal hours
Monday: Normal hours
Coles
Saturday: 7am - 10pm
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 7am - 10pm
Southcity Pharmacy
Saturday: 9am - 5pm
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 9am - 5pm
Aldi Wagga
Saturday: 8.30am - 8pm
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 8.30am - 8pm
Aldi Glenfield Park
Saturday: 8.30am - 7pm
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 8.30am - 8pm
IGA Wagga on Bourke Street, Tolland
Saturday: 8am - 7pm
Sunday: 9am - 6pm
Monday: 9am - 6pm
Kooringal Woolworths
Saturday: 7am - 10pm
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 8am - 8pm
Gurwood Street Woolworths
Saturday: 7am - 10pm
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 8am - 8pm
Lake Albert Foodworks
Saturday: 7am - 7pm
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 8am - 7pm
Turvey Park Foodworks
Saturday: 8am - 8pm
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 8am - 8pm
Ashmont Foodworks
Saturday: 8am - 4pm
Sunday: 8am - 4pm
Monday: 8am - 4pm
Cincotta Discount Chemist
Saturday: 10am - 5pm
Sunday: 10am - 5pm
Monday: 10am - 5pm
Dan Murphy's
Saturday: 9am - 7pm
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 9am - 7pm
WAGGA CITY COUNCIL SERVICES
Administration offices
Closed until 9am on Tuesday. After-hours emergencies can be reported to the council's call centre on 1300 292 442.
Garbage collection
As usual. No changes to kerbside waste services during the holiday period.
Art Gallery
Saturday: 10am - 4pm
Sunday: 10am - 2pm
Monday: CLOSED
Botanic Gardens zoo
Saturday: 9am - 4pm
Sunday: 9am - 4pm
Monday: 9am - 4pm
Last entries 3.45pm daily
Civic Theatre
Closed Friday - Monday
Glenfield Road Animal Shelter
Reopens Tuesday at 1pm
Gregadoo Waste Management Centre
Saturday: 7.30am - 4.30pm
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 7.30am - 4.30pm
Tip Shop closed Saturday to Monday
Library
Reopens Tuesday at 10am
Museum of the Riverina
Saturday: 10am - 4pm
Sunday: 10am - 2pm
Monday: CLOSED
Oasis Aquatic Centre
Saturday: 12pm - 5pm
Sunday: 12pm - 5pm
Monday: 12pm - 5pm
Visitor Info Centre
Saturday: 9am - 4pm
Sunday: 9.30am - 2pm
Monday: 9am - 5pm
PLETHORA OF EVENTS THIS EASTER LONG WEEKEND
There's a range of different events on the calendar this weekend, meaning Riverina residents will be spoiled for choice when it comes to finding fun, Easter activities for the whole family.
Easter Saturday
- The Easter Bunny will make an early visit and hand out Easter eggs at the Southcity Shopping Centre on Saturday from 10am to 1pm.
- Building on the success of last year's inaugural event, the Riverina Championships will be held on Saturday night at the Riverina Paceway. The Riverina Championships features the finest four and five-year-old pacers in Australia in two $100,000 events.
Easter Sunday
- Tolland Hotel is hosting an Easter Sunday Funday from 11am. Book a table by calling 6922 6266.
- Narrandera's Easter Sunday Show 'N' Shine event is back at the town's sportsground this year with cars, stalls and plenty of food.
Easter Monday
- Grey nomads festival Stone the Crows is returning with games, entertainment, crafting workshops and music. The event began yesterday, with an open day for all ages on Monday from 8am - 4pm. Day passes are available to purchase for over 50s.
All weekend
- Wagga's Botanic Gardens will be popular, with the zoo welcoming two new additions - seven-week old piglets Broccoli and Tofu. The zoo is open from 9am to 4pm, seven days a week over the school holidays.
- The Museum of the Riverina and Wagga Art Gallery will be open Easter Saturday and Sunday with free entry, but is closed on Easter Monday.
- Passenger hot air balloon flights will be available from today through to Easter Monday as part of Leeton's SunRice Festival (weather permitting). Rides depart from St Francis de Sales College and can be booked direct through Picture This Ballooning on (03) 9429 0277.
- The Junee Chocolate Factory will be open over the weekend from 9am to 4pm, with live music on both Saturday and Sunday. People can make their own chocolate freckle between 9am and 3pm with no need to book at $5 per plate. Breakfast and lunch is available, with people encouraged to book ahead.
- Families looking for a hassle-free Easter lunch or dinner can book ahead for special Easter menus at Cottontail Wines and Pastorale by Meccanico, or enjoy Aussie classics at Wagga RSL Club and many of the city's pubs open this weekend, including Tolland Hotel, Kooringal Hotel and Turvey Park Hotel.
- Various churches will be holding Easter church services over the weekend at their places of worship, with more information available at the Wagga Community Directory.
Wagga City Council has encouraged people to head to visitwagga.com to discover its new Drive Way campaign, which promotes day trips around the region.