news, local-news,

It's that time of year again. The Easter long weekend has arrived and with it comes the usual questions about what shops are open when, which events are happening across the region, and whether the bins will be collected as normal. We've compiled a list of trading hours for the key shopping centres and stores across the city, as well as the operating times for Wagga City Council's facilities and services. You can also find out what's on across the region by checking out our Easter 2022 events guide or scrolling to the bottom of this story. The team at The Daily Advertiser wishes everyone a safe and happy Easter. Saturday: 9am - 4pm Sunday: CLOSED Monday: 10am - 4pm Woolworths Saturday: 7am - 10pm Sunday: CLOSED Monday: 8am - 8pm Big W Saturday: 8am - 6pm Sunday: CLOSED Monday: 9am - 5pm Saturday: 10am - 3pm Sunday: CLOSED Monday: 10am -3pm Coles Saturday: 7am - 10pm Sunday: CLOSED Monday: 7am - 10pm Kmart Saturday: 8am - 8pm Sunday: CLOSED Monday: 8am - 8pm Saturday: Normal hours Sunday: Normal hours Monday: Normal hours Coles Saturday: 7am - 10pm Sunday: CLOSED Monday: 7am - 10pm Southcity Pharmacy Saturday: 9am - 5pm Sunday: CLOSED Monday: 9am - 5pm Saturday: 8.30am - 8pm Sunday: CLOSED Monday: 8.30am - 8pm Saturday: 8.30am - 7pm Sunday: CLOSED Monday: 8.30am - 8pm Saturday: 8am - 7pm Sunday: 9am - 6pm Monday: 9am - 6pm Saturday: 7am - 10pm Sunday: CLOSED Monday: 8am - 8pm Saturday: 7am - 10pm Sunday: CLOSED Monday: 8am - 8pm Saturday: 7am - 7pm Sunday: CLOSED Monday: 8am - 7pm Saturday: 8am - 8pm Sunday: CLOSED Monday: 8am - 8pm Saturday: 8am - 4pm Sunday: 8am - 4pm Monday: 8am - 4pm Saturday: 10am - 5pm Sunday: 10am - 5pm Monday: 10am - 5pm Saturday: 9am - 7pm Sunday: CLOSED Monday: 9am - 7pm Administration offices Closed until 9am on Tuesday. After-hours emergencies can be reported to the council's call centre on 1300 292 442. Garbage collection As usual. No changes to kerbside waste services during the holiday period. Art Gallery Saturday: 10am - 4pm Sunday: 10am - 2pm Monday: CLOSED Botanic Gardens zoo Saturday: 9am - 4pm Sunday: 9am - 4pm Monday: 9am - 4pm Last entries 3.45pm daily Civic Theatre Closed Friday - Monday Glenfield Road Animal Shelter Reopens Tuesday at 1pm Gregadoo Waste Management Centre Saturday: 7.30am - 4.30pm Sunday: CLOSED Monday: 7.30am - 4.30pm Tip Shop closed Saturday to Monday Library Reopens Tuesday at 10am Museum of the Riverina Saturday: 10am - 4pm Sunday: 10am - 2pm Monday: CLOSED Oasis Aquatic Centre Saturday: 12pm - 5pm Sunday: 12pm - 5pm Monday: 12pm - 5pm Visitor Info Centre Saturday: 9am - 4pm Sunday: 9.30am - 2pm Monday: 9am - 5pm There's a range of different events on the calendar this weekend, meaning Riverina residents will be spoiled for choice when it comes to finding fun, Easter activities for the whole family. Wagga City Council has encouraged people to head to visitwagga.com to discover its new Drive Way campaign, which promotes day trips around the region.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yKyzS5MkFCYtCA2z8EAGJL/e45482fa-a8e4-460d-8847-b6efcf76341b.jpg/r148_405_3281_2175_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg