TESTING himself against the cream of the crop is next on Jamie Mooney's agenda after he secured back-to-back 100m freestyle titles at the Australian Age Championships in Adelaide on Wednesday night. Mooney entered the event with a personal best of 51.34 seconds, but qualified fastest for the final with a time of 50.74 seconds. He slashed that further in the 17 years boys final (50.39) to edge out Jack Goyen. OTHER NEWS Mooney won last year's 16 years 100m title in 51.42 seconds, and has long touted his desire to smash the 50-second barrier as soon as possible. He finished 55th overall in last year's Australian Open Championships, but his winning time on Wednesday night would have been enough to finish ninth in the final. Mooney has a jam packed schedule of seven events at the Age Championships, which continues with the 100m butterfly on Saturday, and he will back up for the Open Championships also in Adelaide next month. Fellow Wagga swimmer Chloe Donelan finished 12th in the 15 years girls 200m backstroke on Wednesday night, with Isaac Mooney 14th in 16 years boys 200m freestyle. Wagga Paralympian Ashley Van Rijswijk took home gold in the 50m breaststroke at the Australian Para Championships. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

