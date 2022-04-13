CSU extends fast start to the season

sport, local-sport,

CSU continue to fire early in the season, but are bracing for much bigger tests to come. Reddies made it two comfortable wins from as many games in 2022 after taking a 50-5 win over Wagga City at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday. Coach Andy Bedford was surprised by the scoreline. "I kinda didn't expect it, especially the scoreline, but you have to be happy with that," Bedford said. "Wagga City are very physical in the middle so I thought it might have been played through the middle a lot but we were fortunate enough to have a couple of players with a lot of speed out wide to capitalise on our chances. "It ended up being the difference as they definitely matched us in the middle." Ellen McIntyre made a real impact in her first game of the season as she made her presence felt on the edge, and on the scoreboard. Bedford was also pleased with how Shanae Pope has stepped into the five-eighth role after coming across from Group Nine club. "She's been unreal for us after we lost our full-time five-eighth from last year," he said. "Shanae has come in and has been real impressive, really running the show in the back line." READ MORE Coming off the back of a 38-10 win over Leeton in round one, Bedford is pleased with how CSU have started the season. However he wants to see them continue to deliver against the better sides, starting with back-to-back clashes with Ag College and Griffith later this month. "We want to test ourselves against the top teams as that's how you know where you are sitting," Bedford said. "We're really keen." CSU have two weeks to prepare for their next clash with the general bye for Easter followed by a club bye. Meanwhile Griffith scored a 55-0 win over Leeton in the only other game of the round. Amelia Lolotonga and Liti Quranivalu both crossed for doubles in the big win. Both the Dianas and Wagga City are chasing their first win of the season when the competition resumes next Saturday while Waratahs will play their first game of the season when they travel to tackle Albury. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/3456f1a0-79d5-474d-bcbd-6ef5b35a84bb.jpeg/r320_550_5667_3571_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg