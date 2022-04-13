coronavirus,

An Albury resident has died and the Murrumbidgee Local Health District has recorded almost 700 new cases of COVID-19. Data revealed by NSW Health shows that 175 of the 694 new detections were made through PCR testing, while the remaining 519 were discovered through reported rapid antigen tests. A resident of the Albury local government area was one of the eight people in NSW who succumbed to the virus in the 24 hours to 4pm on Tuesday, NSW Health said. In other news The state's losses include one person in their 50s, two in their 60s, three in their 80s and two in their 90s, while more than 18.000 people tested positive to COVID in the same timeframe. The MLHD confirmed that it was a woman aged in her 90s from the Albury area "We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones," the MLHD said, Two people are being cared for in MLHD intensive care units, and another 15 have been admitted to hospital for COVID treatment. The Wagga local government area still leads the region in terms of current active cases, with a count of 1974 as of Wednesday morning. Current active cases by LGA:

