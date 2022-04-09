newsletters, editors-pick-list,

MELBOURNE Storm coach Craig Bellamy has called for the NRL to investigate the possibility of making it compulsory for teams to take home games to the country each year, and help rejuvenate the game in the bush. After his side's 30-16 victory over Canberra in Wagga on Saturday, the three-time premiership-winning coach urged all teams to do their share in preaching the rugby league gospel in regional areas. The match was the third home game the Raiders have taken to Wagga, with the club announcing during the week they will return again next season. "For me, it's really important," Bellamy said. "I come from a NSW country town (Portland), and when I go back I hear from people I know about how the game is struggling in the bush, and getting kids to play our game. "This might not be feasible, but I'd love to see every club be made each year to actually take one of their home games to a country area, in NSW and Queensland." Bellamy said the NRL should also force clubs to play most of their practice games at country venues. "I think that would be great for the game. It might be going over the top but I think most trial games should be played in country areas," he said. "That would give the game in the bush a real shot in the arm. I'm not running the show and there might be negatives to that and they can't do that, but I'd like to see them head in that direction." OTHER NEWS While the Raiders have committed to a Wagga game in 2023, if and when they return after that will be decided by how it fits into their contract to play matches at Canberra Stadium. It was also the first year Wagga's NRL match didn't coincide with the Wagga Gold Cup racing carnival, and Raiders CEO Don Furner could see positives for both strategies. "Things like seeing our flags (hanging up) down the main street make us feels Wagga's a home," he said. "Most of our boys have got some country relatives, we feel we're the country team and we love coming out here. "We're looking forward to coming out here next year, we're not sure who we'll play but we can't fault the time we have out here. "Spoke to Dan (Hayes, Wagga councillor) today about what date it's going to be and who we're going to play. "I thought it was great having the two (football and racing over one weekend), but the game equally stands alone." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

