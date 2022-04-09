sport, local-sport,

He's a big game player but the prospect of getting on a smaller plane soon had Ryan Papenhuyzen diving for his car keys. However neither a longer trip in the lead up, nor another head knock scare, limited his impact for Melbourne in their 30-16 win over Canberra at Equex Centre on Saturday. The star fullback elected to travel up the Hume Highway on Friday but there were no signs on the longer trip having any ill effects as he raced away for a try in the first half. "The coaches sent us a photo of the plane we were meant to get on the day before so me and a few others decided we would drive instead," Papenhuyzen said. "We drove up the same day as the boys flew but we left at five o'clock (in the morning) from Melbourne. "It was a really nice drive up here and it's good to come back. I've been here a couple of times as a kid and it is really good to get up here and play some footy. "It was a really good turn out." Rivals coaches might need to take note with propellers proving to be his kyrptonite. "They aren't my type of thing and remember checking the weather a few days before thinking there was the possibility I would drive and it turned out we did," Papenhuyzen said. READ MORE Concussion issues threatened to derail Papenhuyzen's 2021 season, after he missed 10 weeks in the middle of the year, and the 23-year-old was sent for an assessment after coming off second best when trying to stop Semi Valemei from scoring leading into half-time. However Papenhuyzen was cleared to return to start the season half. He was pleased to finish the game. "It was just precautionary and the club is really good with that," he said. "I feel good and I was ready to go back out there. "It's just footy and it happens. You are going to be unlucky sometimes but I was pretty lucky today." Coach Craig Bellamy hopes coming through the worry and being able to play out the game will be another confidence booster. "I think it was a big step for him to go back out there in the second half," Bellamy said. "He needs to do that at some stage. We don't want him going out there if he is affected or the medical staff say it's not on but he got the all clear so I think it was a really important step for him to go back out there. "In the second half I thought he did his job pretty well. "I think today will give him a fair bit of confidence." Melbourne have won four of their five games to start the season but despite running out comfortable winners at Equex Centre, Papenhuyzen knows the side will need to show a lot more. Especially with a clash against the in-form Sharks on Saturday night. "It wasn't one of our great games but it's probably been a reflection of the season so far," he said. "We've probably just done enough to win and that's not a good thing going forward. "We need to be better but at the same time we are doing enough and the season is about building." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/3554cabe-f7fe-4612-abb7-306dc5ce0404.jpg/r0_273_2953_1941_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg