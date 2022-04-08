news, local-news,

WAGGA MP Joe McGirr says the state government's decision to create a division of regional health within NSW Health is a "promising" step towards fixing some of the health system's problems. In recent months the independent MP has lobbied the NSW government to consider establishing a dedicated department of rural health to address crippling issues such as staff shortages. While the government has stopped short of developing a standalone department, it announced yesterday the creation of a Regional Health Division of NSW Health. The new division will be led by a coordinator-general for regional health who will report to NSW Health's secretary, Susan Pearce. "I think it's a promising start," Dr McGirr said. "Since launching the petition I've had a lot of feedback and I think the situation is worse than I thought. "It's an emergency now, so, the fact they've acted quickly, is good, but it's no separate department." IN OTHER NEWS: NSW Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor the new division will ensure there is a renewed focus on the health services and outcomes for people living in regional and rural NSW. "The Regional Health Division will support the NSW government's commitment to bring a renewed focus on recruitment to key healthcare roles in regional NSW and to find innovative ways to support nurses, doctors, allied health practitioners, and the vital support service providers who work in healthcare facilities, to live and work in our regional communities," she said. Dr McGirr said it will have to have effective action in the next few months. "We do need someone in the bureaucracy who is visible and accountable for the outcome and this has done that with the announcement of a coordinator-general," he said. "This is better than a taskforce or another committee or report. But, I do have a question mark as to whether the department that has got us to this point will be able to get us out?" he said. Riverina cardiologist Gerard Carroll said there were still some important details that needed to be worked through. "I'm pleased to hear that action has been taken," he said. "It does fall short of a department, but it is something. It's long overdue. It's a good start but there are huge problems to fix. You pay for results so, we will wait and see. "Issues need to be addressed immediately and we need to know where the coordinator-general will be located because it won't work if they are located in Sydney." Wagga-based Nationals MLC Wes Fang said the new division will not only have immediate benefits but also future benefits. "It's fantastic news," he said. "I wasn't supportive or not supportive of Dr Joe McGirr's call for a standalone rural health department, I was concerned with the setting up of a new department for a few reasons, duplication, increased costs, but also lag time." Mr Fang said it takes on average two years to "set up a department".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/79cf9aae-dc73-404a-949a-2cf8ed276e67.jpg/r0_12_450_266_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg