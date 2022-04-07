news, local-news,

Four local boys who each share personal connections to blood cancer shaved their heads yesterday, raising money for the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave. Lutheran School year 6 students Matthew Graham, Joe Barklem, Tom Ward and Caleb Hocker have already raised over $5000, with plenty of contributions expected today alongside mufti day gold coin donations. Matthew's mother Alison Graham, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in February 2019, says the target figure has changed several times in the past two weeks. "I set up their World's Greatest Shave team website and I've had to keep changing the fundraising goal because they've been smashing it," Mrs Graham said. "It's a sad coincidence there are at least four of them in the same class affected by blood cancer." The youngest of four children and described as usually avoidant of the limelight, Matthew was just eight years old when his mother was diagnosed with the rare form of blood cancer. There was no avoiding the attention on shave day with other school students invited to watch the dramatic haircuts and several chants of support breaking out. Although admittedly "pretty anxious" about shaving his head, the young organiser has been persistent in his efforts to make today happen. Getting his wish, Matthew found three mates willing to join him and the school got behind the cause. "He nagged me pretty much from the beginning of this year to try it, saying, 'I want to do it mum, I want to do it'," Mrs Graham said. "I'm really humbled that these four young people, not even in high school yet, are trying to do something that makes a difference in the world for people like me." A sentiment shared by Stacey Barklem, the mother of fellow shave participant and Matthew's friend, Joe Barklem, whose grandmother has an extremely rare form of non-Hogkin lymphoma. IN OTHER NEWS: "I'm extremely proud of them for standing up and saying they'll shave their hair off for the cause. It's incredible," Mrs Barklem said. "There's also a bit of healthy rivalry going on. All the money is going to the same place but I know there's a lot of talk going on at school about who's raising what and it's driving the competition for them." In the spirit of World's Greatest Shave, students were also invited to dye their hair on the day. Plenty took up the colour with an extra $5 donation. As did deputy principal Dylan Evans, more permanently dying his hair bright purple, much to the delight of the school children watching on.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/171518670/b1ef5c68-5182-4749-85bb-ac404d98a9eb.jpg/r0_164_2953_1832_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg