sport, local-sport,

After claiming the Brian Lawrence Medal, Blake Harper dominated South Wagga's presentation night but it was premiership-winning captain Luke Gerhard who received a special award. Gerhard became a member of the Blues' Hall of Fame on Saturday night. The 31-year-old was surprised to become the 43rd addition. "I had no idea, definitely did not expect it and it was quite a shock but I was very, very honoured to receive it," Gerhard said. "Forty three in 102 years. I'm pretty happy with that. "It's one of those things that you don't play cricket to achieve, you play it because you love the game but to get recognised like that makes all the sacrifices you make throughout the years all worthwhile. "To get a premiership and top it off like that is a pretty good feeling." Gerhard has spent the last 11 seasons with South Wagga and travelled over to play from Temora for the first four before making the move over. He's now been part of three premierships with the Blues, including captaining the side for their last two grand final wins. READ MORE Harper took out the Anthony Baker Memorial Trophy as the first grade batsman of the year, the Allan Smith Memorial Award for the club's batting aggregate, the Bill Inglis Shield for the first grade all-rounder and the Bruce Matthew Medal as the first grade players' player. Gerhard thought it was just rewards for another strong season. "He pretty much stayed up the front the whole night," Gerhard said. "It caps off an amazing season, and he's had a few good seasons in a row now. "He could quite easily have been a three-time Brian Lawrence Medal winner by now but he capped it off with pretty much every award he could get apart from the bowling." The only awards Harper didn't win was the bowling aggregate, taken out by Jake Hindmarsh, and the catching aggregate award, which was won by Brayden Ambler. Jake Scott again won the Bernie O'Connell Memorial Award for the under 19s player of the year while Hayden Gardiner claimed the Trevor Webb Cup as the highest pointscorer in the juniors. Joel Robinson won the Max Knight and Barry Allen Award for clubperson of the year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/3790e5b1-665a-4b24-8e54-d95830c9d5ac.jpg/r29_295_2953_1947_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg