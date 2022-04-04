sport, local-sport, brocke argus, todd clark, andrew dickins, jack reynolds, report, farrer league, striking, sling tackle

East Wagga-Kooringal livewire Brocke Argus is free to face Temora on Saturday after being offered a reprimand for his tackle on Jack Reynolds at Langtry Oval. Argus was yellow carded and reported for a sling tackle on Reynolds in the second quarter of Saturday's thrilling draw between the Hawks and Marrar. Argus' rough conduct charge was graded as careless, high contact and low impact. It means he was offered a reprimand with an early guilty plea. Argus' availability is important to the Hawks after the small forward started the season in brilliant fashion, sparking EWK's fast-start against Marrar. The Hawks take on Temora, who had the round one bye, at Gumly Oval on Saturday. Meantime, Coleambally's Todd Clark is also free to play this weekend when the Blues welcome Barellan. Clark was reported for striking Charles Sturt University's Andrew Dickins in the second quarter of the Bushpigs' 38-point win at Peter Hastie Oval on Saturday. The strike was graded as a low-level offence and Clark was offered a reprimand with an early guilty plea.

