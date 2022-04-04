sport, local-sport,

CSU has been one of the most successful clubs since the return of women's football 10 years ago and started their campaign to return to the top in fine style on Saturday. Reddies missed out of a place in the finals last year, but kicked off their 2021 season with a 38-10 win over Leeton at Beres Ellwood Oval. Coach Andy Bedford was pleased with the first round performance. "It wasn't too bad," Bedford said. "It was a little bit scrappy, and we only had 10 players on the field initially, so it was a bit of a thrown together team this week but I'm happy to get a win in the first round. "And a bonus point win at that." Georgia Roberts led from the front while Dana Sewar impressed in her first game for the club. Sewar crossed for two tries in the win. READ MORE Another positive is they still have plenty of speed to inject into the side. Biola Dawa was watching on the sidelines before being part of first Brumbies Super W win of the season on Sunday while Ellen McIntyre also missed the clash. Bedford knows they will be two important inclusions throughout the year. "There is plenty of pace to come back in, which is nice," he said. "We've got a few other recruits who have some wheels as well, which is pretty exciting." Bedford hopes a better start will help CSU in their ambitions to get back into the top four. "Last year I was really disappointed, especially at the middle of the year," he said. "We finished strong but just our run too late for finals. "We have to make sure we don't do that this year.' Meanwhile Ag College got their season under way with a 39-10 win over Wagga City. Tessa Good and Meg Seis both scored doubles in the win. Griffith also got their campaign off to a good start after taking a 25-10 win over Albury. The Blacks face Leeton on Saturday while CSU takes on Wagga City in the only other game of the round.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/e4a0c820-3f77-4b97-8e7d-15bf8b1a2879.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg