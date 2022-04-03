sport, local-sport, softball, wagga, south wagga, warriors, turvey park, red, jock currie, grand final

Turvey Park has ended South Wagga's stranglehold on the Wagga Softball title with their 'Red' team claiming a tense grand final battle on Saturday. Turvey Park Red enjoyed a 1-0 victory over South Wagga in the grand final at French Fields on Saturday evening. Paris Hall produced a pitching masterclass for Turvey Park, then backed it up with the bat to get her sister Charli home for the all-important only run. Both Paris Hall and South Wagga counterpart Montana Kearnes ensured safe hits were hard to come. Turvey Park's match-winner came at the bottom of the fifth innings when Charli Hall was able to hit a two-bagger, then be sent home by Paris at the next opportunity. Turvey Park Red coach Jock Currie, who oversaw his seventh premiership, enjoyed getting one back on their arch-rivals. "It was sweet," Currie said. "We've been in a heap of grand finals but we've only won the silverware seven times, South Wagga had won eight in a row, so it's good to get one back, absolutely." The Turvey Park Red team featured experienced softballers Amanda Gooden and Amanda Donohue, but then the rest were made up of teenagers. Currie said there were some tense moments towards the end of the grand final but gave credit to his players. "There were. We had to shut them out," he said. "We were playing the count down shut down game. Before we went out to field each innings we would say, right, we are going to have seven shut outs this game. Before we went out to field each time we would count it down, six shut downs, only five shut downs to go and we managed to get down to the only one shut down to go and we did it. "It was very exciting and to do it with such a young team, it was very enjoyable." MORE SPORT NEWS Both Hall and Kearnes had three K2s, with Paris conceding four safe hits and Montana five. Currie paid tribute to Hall, but also his team's efforts in the field. "There were a couple of miraculous catches," he said. "There was one by Charli Hall that had to be seen to be believed. And then even some people who saw it, couldn't believe she caught it. "We knew they are big hitters so we changed our outfield around a little bit to accommodate the big hitting." While South Wagga had won the past eight titles, and entered as hot favourites, Turvey Park knew they could do the job. "We were reasonably confident because with an even younger team, we didn't have either of the Amandas, when we played them in the competition round, we beat them 1-0," Currie said. "It was the first time they had been beaten since who knows when. So the girls thought they did it last time and they could do it again." It was a good day for Turvey Park, also winning the 10s, 12s, youth and C grade premierships. A grade: Turvey Park Red 1 d South Wagga Warriors 0 C grade: Turvey Park 22 d South Wagga Warriors 3 Youth: Turvey Park 4 d Saints Knights 1 Under 14: Saints Dragons 11 d Turvey Park Blue 7 Under 12: Turvey Park Blue 14 d Turvey Park Red 3 Under 10: Turvey Park Blue 15 d Saints Knights 12

