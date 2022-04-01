sport, local-sport,

The Northern Jets want to prove they're not the forgotten team in this year's premiership battle, beginning at Ariah Park on Saturday against North Wagga. The Jets expect a fired up Saints, who they upset both at home and away last season, but have a point of their own to prove after a quiet off season, the focus of which has been Mitch Haddrill's departure. "We've got a pretty young side and a few good young players so hopefully our new midfield can perform," ruckman Lachie Jones said. The Jets go into round one also without Sam Fisher. But they do have Jack Harper back home, helping lead a group of promising young players. Jones is among them. He made a brilliant return to footy last year with his junior club after a few seasons off, helping steer the Jets to a top five finish and threatening to shake up the finals until they were cancelled. "I really enjoyed being back actually. It was good. Hopefully I can try and play a few good games this year and help them out," he said. Without Haddrill, Jones will shoulder more responsibility as they start the season with promising youngsters Tom Roscarel and Hamish Gaynor in the middle along with experienced former backman Brad McKinnon. "Mitch was really good for me, being first year back, I learnt a lot," Jones said. "They've asked me to try to control the midfield a bit. Without him, hopefully we can still go good with a few different blokes going through the midfield, get some fresh legs in there." Jones will go up against North Wagga's new ruckman, Matt Parks, in a battle that will influence the outcome and perhaps shape the start to their seasons. "This first game will really challenge us. We need to get on top of North Wagga early," Jones said. "They (The Daily Advertiser) predicted us to finish eighth this year. We came from (making) finals last year so I don't know.. I think we're out to prove a point and show that we're not one of the bottom sides. "It's important to get on top of North Wagga and we did it both times last year so there's no reason we can't do it again this year." North Wagga go in looking strong, with Corey Watt to ease into the season through seconds. Kirk Hamblin is unavailable and Lachie Johnson and Dylan McDermott are a few weeks away due to injury. Meanwhile, Barellan coach Alex Lawder can't wait to make his return from a serious shoulder injury as they chase an upset victory at home against The Rock Yerong Creek. The Two Blues have named a strong side as they also seek to overturn underwhelming predictions about their year. They have seven club debutants including Riley, Mitch and Lucas Irvin, as well as speedsters Hugh McKenzie and Dean Schmetzer who'll hope to open TRYC up, and backmen Lachlan Killalea and Jack Whitehea "I'm excited to what these new young guys can offer us," Lawder said. "The Irvin boys were our big recruits but other guys are getting a chance as well so it's good they get an opportunity to show us their worth with guys on the sideline. "We identified last year we needed speed and that's what we went and got (with McKenzie and Schmetzer in particular) to add some line breaking ability. "We haven't had any practice matches with everyone available so it remains to be seen, their true potential with everyone in the team. "Hopefully it all aligns, we can gel quickly and start the year off well. That's the plan." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LnGtdETgeChUuip9WuQrnS/b716a21a-631f-468f-b174-783210ea01ca.jpg/r0_190_3371_2095_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg