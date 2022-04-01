news, local-news,

Wagga City Council's new tourism campaign is all about getting in your car, picking a direction and setting off for a day of adventure in the Riverina. The $70,000 campaign, dubbed The Drive Way, encourages visitors to choose Wagga as their central hub for a series of day trips to surrounding areas. The project leverages off Wagga's closeness to a diverse range of experiences - whether it's spotting koalas in Narrandera or cycling the rail trail in Tumbarumba. Council's events and visitor economy officer Stacey Post said the eight week campaign is centred around a custom website. "The website has interactive mapping and those maps help visitors sort out an itinerary for when they come to Wagga," she said. The website divides the region into seven key areas, each with its own activity-filled day trip which visitors can embark upon. Paired with the website is a 30 second advertisement which will be broadcast across televisions in Canberra, Orange, Dubbo and Wagga. "It's all about amplifying the area and showing people what we have to offer here in Wagga and the surrounding region," Ms Post said. Self-drive visitors are the key target for the advertisements, but Ms Post said there was no strict audience which she felt the region would appeal to. "We've targeted it at all age groups, all demographics because we want to see a whole range of visitors come here," she said. "If you've got a car and you want to explore our region we welcome you and if you haven't got a car we've got hire companies that can help you get out and see our region." The campaign will run for eight weeks, with new material regularly being released on the website and through various social channels. In other news Ms Post said she hopes the campaign will also be used by Wagga residents, who might have never experienced some of the nearby townships. "The campaign is obviously targeted to visitors but there's nothing stopping a local from jumping in and seeing what we have on offer here," she said. "It's easy to take a trip to somewhere that you're used to going but why not have a look at what else we have on offer and head in a different direction." The campaign was brought to life following Wagga City Council successfully applying for a $20,000 state government grant last year. The council then teamed up with neighbouring councils in Coolamon, Lockhart, Greater Hume, Snowy Valleys, Narrandera, Gundagai and Cootamundra. "We wanted to work together to show the diversity of attractions we have in our region," Ms Post said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/fe1f2cf2-8531-4c9a-a2dd-72d441c6e071.jpg/r0_32_2953_1700_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg