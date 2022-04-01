sport, local-sport,

GRAND finals are hard to come by, but the Inglis family will have five bites at the cherry when Wagga Water Polo holds their grand finals at Oasis Aquatic Centre on Saturday. Mother Terri will line up for Raiders in their women's A-grade showdown with Octopuses, while children Hamish, 12 (under-14 and under-16s) and Imogen (under-12s) will also represent the club. Although he's been "copping some pressure" from the family for returning from a layoff to play for Dolphins, father Adrian will play in the B-grade decider against Octopuses. The Octopuses are looking to defend their women's premiership from last year, and edged out Raiders 5-4 in the semis to make the grand final. Raiders won another thriller over Dolphins 6-5 in Monday's preliminary final to book their spot. "Hopefully we'll pull out another premiership, I think it's three or four years since we won one," Terri said. "They come in as the favourites but we'll see if we can knock them off. It's been a really close season. "Our strength is consistency across the board and we have to shut down their really strong players like Lauren Nugent, Georgia Yates. Our usual suspects will be important for us like Sharni Salau and Lauren O'Hara, and Kayla Macleod has come back this season for us." OTHER NEWS Adrian said his stint at Dolphins is likely to be a cameo before he returns to Raiders next year. "I hadn't played for a couple of years, but was asked to play the back half of this year," he said. "I'm a Dolphin for half this season, but next year I'll probably go back to Raiders to play with Hamish, as Hamish will probably be playing men's." Imogen began playing the sport this year, and the new under-12 division introduced this year has allowed her to take her time developing. "It's not as hard as going straight into under-14s," she said. "I've got a fair bit stronger at swimming and have got better at shooting from quite a far distance. "It's quite exciting (to have the whole family in finals). We're giving dad some pressure because in the Dolphins team, but he does say he'll come back." Hamish will get two chances at securing a premiership. "I'm pretty confident, we've won most of our games in both teams," he said. GRAND FINAL SCHEDULE 9am - Under 12s: Wagga Pool Shop Raiders v Huntsman Recruiting Raiders; 9.45am - Under 14s: Palm and Prawn Hotel Raiders v Active Print Raiders; 10.30am - Under 16s: Octopuses v Raiders; 11.15am - Men's C grade: Dolphins v Raiders; 12pm - Women's B grade: Dolphins v Octopuses; 12.45pm - Men's B grade: Dolphins v Octopuses; 1.30pm - Women's A grade: Octopuses v Raiders; 2.30pm - Men's A grade: Octopuses v Dolphins

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/f67a24be-01ca-4464-b202-529660485f47.jpg/r0_108_2953_1776_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg