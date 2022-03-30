news, local-news,

IN A bid to raise $10,000 for a youth mental resilience program, Wagga PCYC staff and club members will be doing completing the StarJump Challenge. The challenge coincides with Youth Week and raises funds for the Growth-mindset Resilience Intervention for Teenagers (GRIT) program. Participants will complete a set amount of star jumps every day throughout the week. Wagga PCYC manager Wayne Flood said they need to raise $10,000 in order to run the program for the next 12-months. "Young people in our area need mental resilience skills to take with them through life," Mr Flood said. "The program introduces them to the skills they need to cultivate emotional intelligence and resilience." IN OTHER NEWS: The program provides experienced facilitators to guide teens in a safe and inclusive environment through fun physical exercises, creative arts and experimental learning activities. Mr Flood said by providing kids, who need it the most, with these kinds of opportunities it will get prevent them from becoming involved in crime. "A lot of the work we do is what we call mission work, so the programs we do, like GRIT, are free, so we need support in order to operate those and the work we do is second to none," he said. "We're hoping to reach out to some of the schools and get them involved but then also, anyone who wants to make a donation. "We ask that everyone supports our club team so that you can help us give young people the tools they need to face their future with strength and positivity." To donate or join the team visit: https://www.pcycstarjumpchallenge.org.au/fundraisers/pcyc-XXXX.

