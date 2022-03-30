news, local-news,

A search for firearms at a northern Riverina home led police to dig up a backyard and arrest a man found hiding in a neighbour's bedroom. Murrumbidgee Police District's criminal investigations unit and proactive crime team executed a firearms prohibition search at an Ungarie home on Tuesday, allegedly uncovering $50,000 of drugs and a piece of "military ordinance" in the process. The discovery of PVC pipe during the search led police to start digging in the Ethel Street property's backyard, NSW Police said. In other news Officers then allegedly discovered seven grams of methylamphetamine and 45 grams of cannabis leaf. The garden was also allegedly the hiding spot for 2.3 kilograms of cannabis leaf. "A 56-year-old man - who is a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang - had left the property and was later found hiding in a neighbour's bedroom," NSW Police said. The man was charged with a string of offences and refused bail after being arrested and taken to West Wyalong police station. He will appear before Griffith Local Court on Wednesday to answer two charges each of supplying an indictable quantity of cannabis and possessing a prohibited drugs, and single counts of possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit, supplying a prohibited drug and recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

