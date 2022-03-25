sport, local-sport, jared kahlefeldt, harness racing, driver, milestone, 50 wins, wagga, sheeza cracker, hilly

Wagga reinsman Jared Kahlefeldt is looking to raise the bat at Riverina Paceway on Saturday night. Kahlefeldt has been stuck on 49 winners since New Year's Eve but hopes Saturday night's meeting at Wagga can be the one to get him to his half century. Kahlefeldt will take the drive on Sheeza Cracker in the Happy Birthday Andrew and Kelly Maher No NR Pace (1740m) and then Hilly in the Steel Supplies NR 48 Pace (2270m). "Yeah hopefully. I've been sitting on 48 and 49 for a long time so I'm looking to get it done, that's for sure," Kahlefeldt said. Kahlefeldt said Sheeza Cracker, drawn barrier six, looms as a big chance of finding the front and getting the job done. "She's probably the best chance I've had in a race for a long time so hopefully," he said. MORE SPORT NEWS "Yeah we'll be having a look for the front. I think if she gets in front, she'll be hard to beat. She can win from either spot, I think. She can win from in front, or if she needs to take a sit. "We've sorted out a few issues with her and her manners are much better in recent times so we're expecting a pretty strong showing from her hopefully." Hilly has drawn gate three and is already a special horse to Kahlefeldt. "Hilly can win. He's getting down in grade. He's an old consistent performer, with the right run," he said. "It would actually be really nice to get the 50 if it happened to be on Hilly because he was my first winner so that would be something special. If it happens to not be Sheeza Cracker then hopefully it can be Hilly."

