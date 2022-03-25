sport, local-sport, tolland, pascoe cup, nick tsipiras, charlton zahra, charles whatman, tobias kirk, aaron mo'ane, football wagga

Tolland's bid to return to a competitive Pascoe Cup outfit has gained further momentum with the addition of four players. Attacking winger Nick Tsipiras will return to Tolland after a year off and be joined by three new players, Charlton Zahra, Charles Whatman and Tobias Kirk. The four signings come on the back of the earlier return of Kaylem Fitzpatrick, Isaac Devries and Daniel Okot. New coach Aaron Mo'ane is happy with how his squad is starting to take shape. "We've been pretty fortunate to bring in these players that we have," Mo'ane said. Tsipiras is the big one. A close friend to Mo'ane, Tsipiras' return to the field is going to give the Wolves a lot more bite in attack. Zahra, who played juniors at Manly United, will slot in on the opposite wing. Whatman, who has arrived in Wagga from South Coast United, is a centre back but may find himself playing as the central defensive midfielder. Kirk hails from Tamworth and will also line-up in defence. Mo'ane believes Tsipiras' return is a big one for the club. MORE SPORT NEWS "Going forward, his attacking talent is second to none. He's one of, if not the best, attacking players in Wagga," Mo'ane said. "So he brings that but he also brings, when the boys go wow, Nick Tsipiras is playing for us, it raises everyone's morale up, it makes everyone want to work that little bit harder as well because they think this could be serious. We could actually do something this year. "The boys don't want to be bottom half of the table, they want to work and get the results and Nick pushes that up." Tolland will hold their first trial game against South Wagga on Saturday, at Kessler Park at 4pm. Mo'ane said with so many new players, what is happening at Tolland is going to take some time. "I'm not expecting to come into the first game against Leeton, which is one of the top teams in the comp, and wipe the floor with them," he said. "I'm hoping to come in there, play really good football and if we can snatch a result, I'll be happy. I'm definitely not coming in there, thinking we've got all these good players, we're going to win the comp. "It will definitely take a few games, it could take half a season but the way the boys are at training and the way they want to improve and learn, you never know what could happen."

