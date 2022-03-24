sport, local-sport, football wagga, season, soccer, 2022, clash, postponed, pushed back, paul galloway

Football Wagga has pushed back the start of the season by one week. Junior and senior soccer was set to get underway in just over a week's time, the weekend of April 2-3, but a grand final clash with Group Nine rugby league has forced a change to Football Wagga's draw. In a bid to keep the grand final at Equex Centre, Football Wagga has now pushed the entire season back a week. It will get underway on the weekend of April 9-10 and the grand final weekend has been pushed back to September 24-25. Mini-roos will start on April 30 as originally planned. Football Wagga president Paul Galloway explained that pushing the season back a week was the decision that made the most sense. "It was just a clash with the grand final. Because we have the grand final at Equex, there's been a clash with the rugby league. So we've moved everything back a week," Galloway said. "We could have kept things where they were and put another bye in, but we've already got a couple of byes for the wet weather rounds. Putting another bye in would have made the draw a bit fractured so the season just goes back one week." MORE SPORT NEWS Galloway said the extra week will allow everyone to get familiar with the new management system. "The positive out of it was for is we've introduced a new game day online system of managing the games and players through Dribl. When you introduce any technology, you need as much lead in time as possible," he said. "The positive is it gives us another week to make sure all those systems are right before we start. "I do know players and teams have been training so it is a bit of a shame but it's probably better to have it now then it is to have it in the middle of the season when you're on a roll and those other byes are already in there." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/87b871da-ae68-4ef1-a05c-aa0717ceba64.jpg/r0_329_2953_1997_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg