Students and staff across the state will receive a supply of additional rapid antigen tests to help combat a rise in coronavirus cases. Schools in areas experiencing a surge in COVID infections might also be directed by the Department of Education to reintroduce indoor mask mandates or hold assemblies outdoors. The news comes after cases of COVID-19 across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District rose by more than 800 on Wednesday as the region saw its highest daily count since January. IN OTHER NEWS: Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the temporary measures have been put in place until at least the end of the term. "A multipack of at least five RATs will be available for students and teachers at every school as needed to use when symptomatic," Ms Mitchell said. "Additional tests will also be provided for early childhood educators and staff. "These tailored measures will support the continuity of face-to-face learning and help to protect students and staff by reducing in-school transmission of COVID-19."

