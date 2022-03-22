sport, local-sport,

AMELIA Hassett was "star struck" when she first set foot on the same court as the 'GOAT' of Australian basketball. But once the nerves died down, the 18-year-old from the tiny town of Adelong hopes training with Lauren Jackson at Border Bandits will help realise her own dreams of wearing the green and gold. Also a post player, the former Wagga Blaze player is entering her second season with the NBL1 club and has the luxury of learning from the three-time WNBA Most Valuable Player. Hassett is already regarded as one of the country's brightest up-and-coming 'bigs' after being invited to the Australian Gems' under-19 training camp held in Canberra on the weekend. The team to compete in the FIBA Oceania Championships will be selected at a later date. "It was pretty intimidating (training with Jackson for first time). It's crazy I watched her when I was younger and now I'm training with her. "She's so strong and just knows everything about the game, it's so good to have her experience around me. OTHER NEWS "It was shock, I guess, seeing her on court training and I was star struck. But once we started training she was just a normal person. "She's told me to play strong and to be more physical. When someone makes a cut to be more physical, and finishing around the basket in contact." Hassett will represent NSW Country under-20s in next month's national championships in Mackay, before she heads to America in August to begin playing for junior college division one outfit Eastern Florida. "I went through a recruiting agent, she sent a video of me out to coaches and we spoke through Zoom, and they were the ones that appealed to me the most," she said. "It was how much of a family they felt like and how they looked after each other, and it looked like a good environment."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/ba8cffb8-e591-41fa-9fc0-bc4bab23f62d.jpg/r0_131_1242_833_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg