Southcity captain-coach Kyle McCarthy will put the feelers out for potential opponents after the Bulls' final pre-season trial fell through. The Bulls were set to travel to Bega this weekend for their second and final pre-season trial game but have been forced to look for other options after the Roosters withdrawal. It continues a frustrating pre-season for Southcity. They were set to play in the West Wyalong knockout, that was eventually cancelled. The Bulls were set to jump into the Bombala Nines this weekend after Bega's withdrawal, but that too has been cancelled. They tried to find a trial game with some of the teams that had booked in for the nines but had no luck. Even their one and only trial game against Woden was rescheduled a couple of times. "The reasons for Bega pulling out and Woden having to reschedule a couple of times has been registrations and player numbers so it just goes to show that across country rugby league, there are obviously clubs struggling," McCarthy said. "We don't want to kick them while they're down, so we understand it and will try to find another game." Southcity played their one and only trial game earlier this month. They took an 18-man squad to take on Woden, who played 36 players across the four-quarter game. MORE SPORT NEWS The Bulls went down six tries to four but McCarthy has happy with the early signs from the Bulls. "We only had a few first graders so it wasn't too bad considering the circumstances. There were plenty of positives to take out of it," he said. With Southcity experiencing a high turnover of players through the off-season, McCarthy would love to get one more trial game in before they Junee in round one on April 24. "We'll try to get one in," he said. "We're in talks with a couple of clubs to get one in but the weekends are getting harder and harder. We lose the 9th with the Raiders-Storm game so I'm hoping to get one either next weekend or the Friday night before the Raiders game." While the Bulls have lost a number of talented footballers over the summer, McCarthy is confident the future is bright at Harris Park. "The blokes turning up are having a red hot crack," he said. "The majority are kids coming through, we've got some really good kids there. "It's like we've gone a full circle from when me and Skin (Nick Skinner) came in. It's good to be at the other end of it now and I'm really enjoying seeing what the kids bring to the table."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/f6ec2a3d-b618-4e95-b494-835cd5ca5bcf.jpg/r0_71_3692_2157_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg