Parents stuck in Wagga's childcare waiting list limbo will soon have another option to consider, with a brand new day care set to be built in Turvey Park. Mitchell Crane and Courtney Weir have been given the green light to build a 59-place childcare centre on Coleman Street. The couple currently operate Bright Beginnings Early Years in Temora but chose to expand to Wagga after learning about the huge demand for childcare in the city. "After hearing about the demand for care and knowing first-hand how difficult it is to obtain a position in a pre-school we conducted some research into centres and pre-schools in Wagga," Mrs Weir said. "Our research showed us that a central location seemed ideal and we were fortunate enough to find land in Turvey Park." The pair's new childcare centre will cater to children from six weeks to six years old, with operating hours from 7am to 6pm. Mrs Weir said the building will be separated into four rooms based on age and development and will feature an indoor playground. "One of these is a pre-school room which will place a strong emphasis on school readiness," she said. All meals at the centre will be provided by an in-house cook and Mrs Weir said the service plans to offer the children a variety of excursions and other activities. The couple is hoping to begin construction of the service "as soon as possible" and have the centre up and running by the middle of next year. "We are beyond excited that the development application has finally been approved," Mrs Weir said. "There is definitely a demand in care so it will be rewarding to help fill that void for families in Wagga." Wagga currently faces a serious childcare shortage with some parents being stuck on months-long waiting lists unable to secure a spot. Little Wonders Early Education Centre opened its doors in Estella last month, but another proposal to build a farm-focused childcare centre in Lloyd was knocked back due to firm opposition from nearby residents. According to real estate experts, access to childcare is becoming an increasingly important factor for house buyers, with families willing to relocate if it can help them secure a spot.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/f128ef4b-6e9e-49c2-9204-a0060297e706.jpg/r0_80_1980_1199_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg