A new childcare centre in Estella is "basically already full" as they prepare to open their doors on Monday. Little Wonders Early Education Centre is opening its Estella branch next week on Avocet Drive, already operating a centre in Turvey Park. Opening from 6am to 6pm on weekdays with approval to also open on Saturday's, staff say the response has been overwhelming with capacity almost full. "We've already started a waitlist for 2023," nominated supervisor Jessica Dixon said. While the centre has approval to open on Saturdays, Ms Dixon said it will very much depend on demand as to whether they do open on the weekend. So far, there has been a number of enquiries from local nurses and those working in the retail sector about Saturdays. "The option is there," Ms Dixon said. IN OTHER NEWS: She said the opening has been a "very long process" with delays to the build and landscaping, but it is exciting to see everything finally come together. She also said the new centre has created a number of new jobs - some staff beginning on Monday, and some having already started at the Turvey Park centre. "We're always looking for new staff, especially with the demand of COVID," Ms Dixon said. She said the whole team at Little Wonders is eager to introduce themselves to their new neighbours around Estella. "We do want to be part of the Estella community so that'll be really nice to be out here and be able to say hello to everyone as they walk past," Ms Dixon said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

