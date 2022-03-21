sport, local-sport, jordan zunic, wagga, pro am, nsw open, wagga country club, stephanie na, amelia mehmet-grohn, women's classic

PREVIOUS Pro-Am winner Jordan Zunic will arrive in Wagga this week in good form after a strong display at the NSW Open. Zunic won the 2017 edition of the Wagga Pro-Am and will again be one of the headline acts at Wagga Country Club for this year's $50,000 event. Zunic finished in a tie for third at the NSW Open on Sunday, firing a final round 67 to end up at 16 under, two shots off winner Harrison Crowe. Wagga Country Club secretary-manager John Turner is looking forward to seeing what Zunic can produce on Thursday and Friday. "Jordan is in form, coming off a solid equal third place finish at the NSW Open over the weekend," Turner said. "We're excited to welcome him back." Zunic will be joined by top Australian golfers Peter Lonard, Marcus Fraser, Matthew Millar at this week's event. MORE SPORT NEWS A big week of golf gets underway at Wagga Country Club on Tuesday with the annual Womens' Classic. Accomplished professional Stephanie Na will return for another visit, playing in both the Classic on Tuesday and the Pro-Am on Thursday and Friday. She will be joined by Amelia Mehmet-Grohn, an up and coming professional from Coffs Harbour. Both played an exhibition round at the Country Club on Monday in preparation for the big few days. "Steph is returning to our club and the Pro-Am after continuing her professional career on the secondary US Tour, LPGA Epson Tour," Turner said. "Steph will play in Wagga and then head back to the US. "We welcome Amelia Mehmet-Grohn for the first time. She is based out of Coffs Harbour and returning to Australia after studying and playing golf in the US at Iowa State and recently turning professional. Her time at Iowa State has given her the chance to take her golf to another level." The Women's Classic features $2000 in prizes. The event gets underway with a shotgun start at 9am.

