The principal of one of Wagga's most overachieving schools has credited their success to individualised learning and close relationships between students and teachers. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, parents can now look at how each Wagga school fared in last year's NAPLAN on the My School website. The website now includes information on each school's socio-economic profile, which gives parents the option of comparing schools from similar areas and with comparable student backgrounds. The Wagga schools judged to have punched above their weight the most when compared to similar institutions were Holy Trinity Public School, Mount Austin High School and South Wagga Public School. Holy Trinity principal Kayelene Gleeson said the school was very pleased with their results - which she credited to their personalised approach to learning. "We've got a really good staff to student ratio which means we can offer a lot of individualised support either to those who are finding it difficult or those are having great success," she said. "Learning isn't one size fits all, the students all have their own unique journey ... and we try to take that into account." Mrs Gleeson said this was made possible by the passionate staff, who work hard to understand each student and what they need to achieve success. "The teachers really get to know where the students are at with their maths and their literacy but they also get to know who they are as children," she said. Holy Trinity has also benefited from the recent appointment of specialised numeracy and literacy teachers, tasked with improving the school's ability to teach key skills. The update to the MySchool website is the first in two years, after the nationwide test was scrapped in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams returned last year and NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said the government had made a sustained effort to lift students' literacy and numeracy results. "I am committed to driving evidence-based reform with a strong focus on lifting results through the School Success Model to support schools with appropriate resources and intensive help," she said. IN OTHER NEWS The Australian Curriculum and Reporting Authority (ACARA) has included the socio-economic information into the My School data to stop schools from being compared on raw performance when some face huge disadvantages. "Too often, media organisations try to construct crude 'league tables' based on overall achievement without considering the schools' level of socio-educational advantage or the amount of progress the students have made in the previous two years. Such comparisons are meaningless," ACARA chief executive David de Carvalho said. "The schools that are punching above their weight are those that are achieving above expectation in terms of progress on where their students were two years ago, taking into account their level of socio-educational advantage."

