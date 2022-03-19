news, local-news,

Tension filled the air in Galore Hall this weekend as lifelong friends put their baking skills and craftsmanship abilities up against one another. More than sixty women from across nine different Country Women's Association (CWA) branches converged on the small Riverina town for their annual Land Cookery and Handicraft Day. Hundreds of cakes, scones, quilts and teddy bears were put before the experienced eyes of the judges, with the winners each securing a spot in the highly-anticipated state competition at the Royal Randwick Racecourse later this year. IN OTHER NEWS Carol Grylls, president of the Riverina CWA group, said she was very happy to see the members of the various branches come together. "I'm absolutely thrilled because the ladies have had such a tough time with COVID and everything," she said. "It's just wonderful to see them all so keen to be back together as friendship is the best part of the CWA." The Riverina CWA group is made up of 15 branches and each of the competitors on Saturday had to first secure qualification from their local branch's competition. Mrs Grylls said the chance to move onto the state level was a big motivator for many of the women - as well as simply showing off their well-honed talents. "They're all very proud of what they produce and they do take it really seriously," she said. "It's a real feather in your cap if you can go on to state level and potentially win something there." Despite the high stakes, the event was also celebrated as a chance for friends to reunite and socialise following a tough couple of years. Elaine Armstrong OAM has been a member of the CWA for over 30 years and is a former State President of the association. Even with her own scones in the running for a prize, she said the true enjoyment of the event came from encouraging other members and getting everyone together. "Even if you don't get anywhere in the prizes it's still the fellowship of the day that's the best part of it," she said. "It's a good chance to see and encourage other members into cooking and sewing and also to get together with other members that you don't see very often is just great." While the competition is not the biggest date on the calendar for the CWA, who regularly lobby the government on crucial political issues, but CWA NSW vice-president Ann Adams said it is "pivotal" to what the association is all about. "The CWA is a really broad group and there's a lot of things we do ... but the basis of the CWA is friendship," Mrs Adams said. "Events like today create friendships and just give people the chance to get together and chat about their lives." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/a8c57f58-d8f1-4247-b4b3-7e27b439dafd.jpg/r13_376_4025_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg