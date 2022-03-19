news, local-news,

A motorcyclist is being treated for injuries after being thrown from his bike during a collision with a car on Lake Albert Road. Emergency services were called to the scene just after 11:20am following reports a Holden Cruze and a motorcycle had crashed into eachother. Paramedics treated the 59-year-old male motorcyclist on the scene before he was transported to Wagga Base Hospital with minor injuries to his face. No one else was injured by the incident however ambulance crews said the motorcycle was severely damaged and images from the scene show damage on the Holden. An off-duty police officer was the first on the scene and investigations into the incident are continuing. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

