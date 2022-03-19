coronavirus,

The number of new coronavirus cases in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) is still hovering in the 600s - following the virus' recent resurgence across the region. NSW Health today reported 643 new cases of the virus in the MLHD, including 517 positive rapid antigen tests and 118 positive PCR tests. The tally is slightly lower than the past two days but still a big leap from the numbers seen in recent weeks when the daily total generally hovered around the 350 mark. The recent spike first began on Wednesday when an inflated 1141 cases were recorded across the MLHD due to a processing error including previously unreported RATs. Across the state there were more than 19,000 new cases recorded on Saturday, including 12 deaths. Health authorities are warning against complacency and urging Australians to get a vaccine booster ahead of an expected future wave of COVID-19 as cases begin to increase across the country. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.5 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.9 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. Meanwhile, 58 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. For assistance accessing a COVID-19 test or vaccination, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 831 099. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/91fc88c3-d8c0-45aa-ada7-e0675c5f69bc.jpg/r9_219_4246_2613_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg