Letters: Prime Minister, where are the ag visa refugees?

news, local-news,

With National Farmers Federation president Fiona Simson calling on government to keep its ag visa promise to support labour shortages in the sector ("Farmers flag election wishlist", The Rural, March 17), the question needs to be asked: where are all the Afghan refugees? Of the 55,000 visa applications received following promises of help given by Scott Morrison back in August 2021, a mere 1000 had been granted as of last month. The Australian Christian Lobby has recently criticised Morrison's placement of the Ukrainian visa applications at "the top of the pile", while the Afghans languish. Both humanitarian crises need our help, and with farmers ramping up for the planting of new crops, now is the time for action Mr Prime Minister. I have previously tried to explain to Ray Goodlass how democracy in government works but I am not sure if I succeeded, but I will try to explain how government funding works. NSW raises about 39 per cent of its budget with its own taxes. It receives 38 per cent direct from the Commonwealth government and another 23 per cent via the Commonwealth from the GST collected. The Commonwealth government supply funding for private schools direct and supply funding for state schools via the state government. Ray quotes Save Our Schools who are advocacy group for public schools. I think their view might be a bit one-sided and we can certainly say the same about the Guardian Australia. What Ray should quote is how much funding private school children get from both state and Commonwealth governments and how much state school children get from both state and Commonwealth governments. Remember, everyone pays their taxes whether they send their children to private or state schools. Ray also quotes that the Greens education package is fully costed. That would have to be a first. The Greens should not be allowed to cost anything. READ MORE LETTERS: LETTERS: Please look after your hearing, before it's too late LETTERS: Why it's high time to cut back daylight saving LETTERS: It's time for real scrutiny on aged care inaction Their education spokesperson states the education funding is a national disgrace. I say the Greens are. The Greens hold one lower house seat in the Australian parliament. The seat of Melbourne. Melbourne was once voted in the top five of the best places to live in the world. After a few terms of a Green council it has installed bike lanes all over the place making it not worth the effort to drive into the CBD, causing millions of dollars damage to the businesses in the CBD. They have also backed a drug injecting room for people who want to take illegal drugs, further making the CBD a place you don't want to go because of the drug addicts and homeless people hassling you on the streets. The Greens have also opposed any dams that should have been built to help control floods that have devastated Australia recently. We have learnt a lot since Dorothea wrote about flooding rains and we could control them far better if given the chance. I don't know how they put their head on the pillow of a night. The carnage they have caused. Ray also has a dig at Morrison's tactics in 2019. The year he got elected but that is democracy at work which means I failed that tutoring. I also note it is what your learn after you know it all that counts. Something Ray should remember and he gets half a page I will be lucky to get a fifth. HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.crossman/423ecd1a-2369-47ec-ac05-d9fc79e1daf0.jpg/r7_6_3328_1882_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg