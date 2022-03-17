newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Forgotten murders and tales of hardship lie at the heart of a historical project spearheaded by passionate residents of Wagga's oldest suburb. The North Wagga Residents' Association has officially launched its heritage trail after nearly three years of preparations. Exactly 26 signs have been installed at various landmarks and historical locations across the suburb, each telling the unique stories that lie behind the otherwise unassuming buildings. Local historian Sherry Morris has been at the centre of the project, conducting countless interviews and delving through century-old newspaper articles to piece together the stories. She was delighted to finally launch the signs and said she was very proud to have helped bring to light stories that may have otherwise been forgotten. "It's taken such a long time and a lot of work went into it but it is a fantastic feeling," Mrs Morris said. "Many people haven't known a lot of the history so they've really liked it and the people of North Wagga are special and they deserve this." The project cost upwards of $60,000, the majority of which was donated by passionate residents who wished to showcase their suburb's history to visitors. Wagga City Council committed about $20,000 and deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon said it was great to see it come to fruition. "It's a great thing for North Wagga and a great thing for the town as a whole," she said. "People are going to find out little things as they go along this heritage trail that they wouldn't otherwise know." IN OTHER NEWS: Wagga MP Joe McGirr described the community effort to deliver the project as "inspiring" and evidence of the North Wagga community's strong sense of self. "They have a strong sense of who they are and their history," he said. Dr McGirr said the signs tap into the innate desire to uncover Australia's history, particularly for travellers in the region. "People love coming to regional areas and discovering little parts of history," he said. "It's actually the small stories like this that people love to hear and they love discovering things like this." The University of the Third Age has been conducting tours along the trail and an audio tour component will be released in the coming months.

