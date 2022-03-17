news, local-news,

WAGGA'S taxi industry has urged the state government to allow cab drivers to increase fares amid concerns over rising fuel prices, arguing that rideshare companies have an unfair advantage. On Thursday morning, the most affordable price for Unleaded 91 in Wagga was Swift Service Station on Fitzmaurice Street - the only petrol station in the city charging under $2 per litre. Earlier this week, Uber Australia introduced a temporary per-kilometre surcharge on customers so neither the company nor its drivers are left to absorb the impact of unprecedented fuel increases. However, taxi companies, including Wagga Radio Cabs, are unable to introduce surcharges or increase fare rates as they are regulated by government agencies, which Wagga Taxis board chairman Mark Walsh said are unwilling to budge on the issue. IN OTHER NEWS: "It just goes to show that there's one system for us and one system for the part-time rideshare businesses - where we have no flexibility, but they can just [increase rates]," he said. Mr Walsh said that, unlike rideshare businesses, taxis in Wagga have been left with no other choice but to absorb the cost of rising fuel prices, which can equate to an additional $100 to $200 a week per cab. Recently, NSW Taxi Council CEO Martin Rogers wrote to Transport for NSW requesting an increase in rank and hail fares and a reduction in fuel excise to offset the increase of fuel prices. In a statement, the NSW Taxi Council said: "One of the major costs in running a taxi is fuel. A reduction in fuel excise would help alleviate the pressures of the increased costs. "Unlike Rideshare, in the rank and hail space, Taxis are unable to increase their fare structure as that is set by the NSW Government. NSW's transport and roads agency has said that it is currently reviewing the Taxi Councils' concerns. "Unlike rideshare, in the rank and hail space, taxis are unable to increase their fare structure as that is set by the NSW government.: Transport for NSW said that it is currently reviewing the Taxi Council's concerns. Wagga resident James Snow has been surprised by the difficulty of organising transportation around Wagga after losing his license to a mobile speed camera. While he said he is in a position to afford increased fares, he found the hit-and-miss availability of taxis and Uber drivers had made it difficult for him to find his way to work. "I've had to call up once or twice saying, 'Hey, where's my taxi?' And they say, 'oh yeah, there's about three or four jobs in front of you, and we only have one taxi'," Mr Snow said. "I mean one taxi for 60,000 people, that's not gonna work especially when there are no buses on after a certain time." Mr Snow grew up utilising Wagga's taxi service, and now without a licence, he said he never thought he would experience the issues he has faced while booking rides. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

