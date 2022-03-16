newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Narrandera mayor Neville Kschenka has been left feeling disappointed after 84-year-old woman was viciously attacked in her Narrandera home on Monday morning. Emergency services attended the woman's home at about 8:30 am on Monday to find that she had been left covered in blood and with several facial injuries. The woman was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene and had sustained a fractured eye socket, swelling and bruising to both of her eyes, a deep laceration to her cheek, and bruising to her back. Police said the attack came after the woman's home was broken into. She was then taken to Wagga Base Hospital before being flown to Canberra Hospital, where she remained in a serious but stable condition. Councillor Kschenka said the news of the assault was "terrible". "The woman who was attacked lives just behind me, actually," he said. "It's disappointing and I feel for the family." IN OTHER NEWS: Councillor Kschenka said the crime rate in Narrandera has been low for "a long time", so to see a crime like this happen in the community had come as quite a shock. "We haven't had something like this happen in Narrandera for a very long time," he said. Councillor Kschenka said the assault has been a wake-up call for everyone in the community. "It's a different world these days," he said. "You have to keep your doors locked at all times, including when it is daytime." Officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District were notified and a crime scene was established. The scene was examined by forensic police. Detectives have established Strike Force Trebartha to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and remain on the lookout for the perpetrator. Anyone with information should contact the Murrumbidgee Police District on 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/308e4924-3b3e-462a-8a47-35a46782c1d4.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg