Complaints to the Energy and Water Ombudsman NSW (EWON) have highlighted estimated billing as a growing issue among households within the Riverina. The most recent data from the EWON addressed a 17.8 per cent increase in complaints regarding meters not being read across the state throughout October and December 2021. While the Riverina's population equates to 2.2 per cent to that of NSW, 6 per cent of complaints regarding estimated bills to the EWON during the second quarter of last year came from the region. In other news EWON chief executive officer Janine Young said these findings suggest COVID-19 may have influenced the number of complaints to her office. "What's happened in COVID is there have been times when meter readers have not been able to read meters and that's either because of lockdowns or due to potential health issues," she said. Ms Young explained that it is the responsibility of the network provider to read the meter and provide the retailer with the information it receives - the Riverina's network provider is Essential Energy. Origin Energy's external affairs officer Stuart Osbourne reiterated this statement, and said: "Customers can choose their own retailer, however, they do not choose their network provider." The Daily Advertiser reached out the Essential Energy and asked whether they have experienced an increase in estimated billing and staff shortages due to COVID-19 in 2021. A spokesperson from the network provider said that COVID has contributed to a "small number" of estimations - contradicting the suggestions and data from EWON. Some local residents contributing to community Facebook forums have also expressed that they had received estimated bills due to unrestrained dogs on their property - dogs that in some cases do not exist. Essential Energy explained that network-wide safety measures were introduced in the last quarter of 2020 following a series of "serious safety incidents" involving unrestrained dogs. "This resulted in an increase in estimated reads over a six month period... since the new safety protocols were introduced, we have seen a decrease in safety incidents involving dogs," the spokesperson said. "We do receive complaints about skipped reads from time to time, and we investigate these complaints as they arise." Ms Young said there are circumstances in which a meter reader can not access a property, for example, there is an unrestrained dog or the gates are locked. However, she encourages anyone experiencing issues with meter readings without a plausible reason from the network company to contact her office for free, independent and fair dispute resolution. She explained that if you were overcharged because of an estimated bill, you can expect your next bill to be partially covered by what you overpaid once the meter is properly read. "My concern though is if the last estimated bill was low and affordable, then you get a catch-up bill when you get an actual reading... that can really tip people over the edge." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

