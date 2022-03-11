sport, local-sport,

IT'S been a challenging two years for Rachel Trenaman, but it has put things in perspective for the Wagga cricketer. Time away for mental health reasons in 2020, and an ACL injury which ended last year's Women's Big Bash League campaign before it began, were big tests to overcome. But after returning to the game just six months after her knee gave way, Trenaman has developed a greater appreciation not only for the game, but what's important in life off the field. She returned to the elite level with an unbeaten nine off eight balls in NSW Breaker's WNCL clash with ACT on February 22, before rain washed out the match. On Friday, Trenaman belted 90 not out off 109 balls to help the Breakers to an eight wicket win against Western Australia. The 20 year old is ready to make up for lost time after she followed a WBBL title with Sydney Thunder with three unbeaten half centuries for the Breakers last season, before her knee gave way when bowling at training in late July. Asked if extended periods away from the game had changed her outlook, Trenaman said: "Absolutely, completely. "After doing my ACL things were put in perspective a lot. It happened right in the middle of lockdown and my family is six hours away, my partner's in a different state and you think about what's important in life," she said. "It's been a super tough and challenging two years for a lot of people. Moving away from home at the start of the pandemic for cricket and Uni was really challenging, not really knowing anyone and not being allowed to go out and meet new people. "Cricket for the long term only lasts maybe ten years if you're lucky, but relationships and connection to everyone else lasts a lot longer than that. "I'm definitely more grateful for the game and I can do it as my job, but it definitely has put things in perspective a lot and I know it's not the be all and end all." Despite her long absence from the sport, which happened as she was preparing for the first season of a two year deal with Hobart Hurricanes, Trenaman hasn't taken long to find her feet. OTHER NEWS "It's been a remarkable six or so months. Having ruptured my ACL at the end of July, I thought my season was well and truly over," she said. "To be playing practice matches six months later fully unrestricted was great. From the get go they pinpointed six months as being a realistic return date, but in my own head I thought 'nah, no way' and was a bit sceptical. "I'm feeling in really good touch actually. It's interesting given I had four months without picking up a bat and having to learn how to run again essentially. "I'm batting super well in grade cricket and did really well in a couple of practice matches, spending lots of time in the middle and churning out some runs. I feel like I'm in really good nick." While wearing the green and gold at some point in the future remains the ultimate goal, Trenaman is hellbent on helping the Breakers wrest back the WNCL crown after Queensland claimed their first title last summer. "The focus is contributing to the team, making sure we have a strong finish to make the final and get the cup back in our hands," she said. "The back of last year's WNCL, I felt like I had a ripper season and I could finally perform at that level and hold my own. "It was disappointing to miss the Big Bash and the front end of WNCL, but given I'm hitting the ball so well I just want to contribute and potentially those higher honours (Australia) come into play eventually. "They're an incredible side and a bloody difficult one to crack into so I'm not hung up on it or anything, I just want to play some solid cricket." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/4fb8f295-4955-418b-8257-cd5055f20c10.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg