No punishment has been handed out for an alleged transphobic slur aimed at a Riverina trailblazer. However the seriousness with which NSW Rugby League handled the situation has given Holly Conroy faith the sport is on the right path. Macarthur Wests Tigers coach Robert Taylor was found not guilty of an alleged breach of the NRL Code of Conduct at a virtual hearing on Tuesday night. The panel determined it could not be satisfied to the requisite standard that Taylor made the alleged comments during his team's win over Riverina on February 27. READ MORE Conroy admitted punishment was not her goal but instead hoped her experience would lead to better experiences for trans athletes in the sport. She feels that has been achieved. "I was pleasantly surprised that the head of the panel, and everyone else on the panel, said in their belief I have every right to be on that field and have every right to be feel safe and transgender people had every right to play in these teams," Conroy said. "That acknowledgement itself was absolutely amazing. "I was also given assurities by the whole panel that policies are going to be changed, that things are going to be put in place, that these sort of things must be reported to sideline officials otherwise it will be clubs who pay for not reporting these instances and allowing spectators to be negative towards trans players on the field. "It is going to be treated a whole lot more seriously and I've been promised I will be kept in the loop with the changes that are made. "The way I see it while there wasn't a suspension handed down, which isn't the goal to get players or coaches suspended, my goal is to create awareness for transgender athletes and acceptance of transgender athletes and I got that." Conroy is already looking forward to taking part in next season's Country Championships after the Bulls were knocked out of the running with a second loss on Saturday. "I told them before I left to count on my registration for next year so they are definitely expecting me back," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/d3cf1044-161c-40cb-bfc3-0c1d5960890c.jpg/r7_46_2945_1706_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg