WAGGA Bespoke Fashion seamstresses are paving the way towards a new clothing normal by sharing their talent with women alike. The small group of about 20 will be holding two free sewing classes for the general public next month with 10 spots vacant per class. Group member and former fashion teacher for TAFE NSW Rose Organ began teaching the other group members to sew and create their own clothing pieces about two years ago. "We started because we weren't satisfied with the clothes in stores and the way they fit our bodies," group member Patricia Murray said. The idea behind the classes is to provide an opportunity for other women in the city to take their fashion into their own hands just as they have instead of relying on fashion retailers. IN OTHER NEWS: All of the Bespoke Fashion members often wear their own self-made garments, that way they can dictate how the item fits, the style and the patterns and type of material that is used. Ms Organ said after the fashion course with Tafe NSW came to an end she wanted to take her love and passion for the craft outside and into the community. "I'm still hanging on to pass the skills on," she said. Ms Murray said since she began wearing her own clothes she has had more opportunities to experiment with fashion. "It allows me to mix and match a lot better and it cuts down on what you actually buy so it's also a part of being sustainable," she said. The first general public sewing class will be held by the group on Sunday, April 3, with a second to follow on Saturday, April 7. Those who wish to attend will need to register. For more information visit the Bespoke Fashion Inc Facebook page.

