Mortarboards will be flying at Wagga's Charles Sturt University as the institution catches up on two years of missed celebrations. Graduates of 2020 and 2021 who lost their chance thanks to COVID-19 will finally be able to mark their milestone with official ceremonies later this year. The regional ceremonies are an important part of the university's return-to-campus plan, CSU's vice-chancellor Professor Renee Leon said, as well as a way to bring some normality back for those who were unfairly impacted by the pandemic. In other news "Graduations are the culmination of years of academic focus, hard work and sacrifice for our students," she said. "It's an important moment for them to stop and celebrate with family and friends that have supported them. "We want to give our graduates who have been impacted by COVID-19 every opportunity to enjoy this special occasion, and for them to know that we haven't forgotten them and that we understand how important it is to acknowledge their wonderful achievements." More than 14,000 graduates have been invited to ceremonies across NSW and interstate, Professor Leon said. The formal occasions will begin in Wagga on May 19 and wind up on May 26.

