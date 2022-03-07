news, local-news,

THE Wagga RSL Club's March On fundaising team will complete 96 kilometres on foot this month to raise awareness around the mental health and wellbeing of our servicemen and women. The annual challenge will also raise vital funds for Soldier On, a not-for-profit veteran support organisation. Team leader Andrew Pollard said he wanted to drive the challenge locally in honour of his friends and family members who have served. "I wanted to get involved in the challenge and help people to realise that it's for our service personnel who are doing it tough," he said. Mr Pollard said he was shocked by the male suicide statistics which revealed to him the need to take action. "I especially want to boost the fact that mental health is finally being recognised as something to be spoken about," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Pollard hopes that by drawing attention to the health struggles of veterans, it might result in improved care. "It's just shocking how hard it is for veterans to get help and compensation," he said. Wagga RSL Sub-Branch vice-president Ken May was a bit disappointed they didn't get more members jumping on board for the challenge, but said that wouldn't deter him from doing his part. "This is what the sub-branch does, we look after our veterans," he said. "I thought why not, I need to do this, so I am." Mr May said mental health should be the biggest priority when it comes to veterans. Wagga RSL Club marketing manager Jo Thomas said those who can't walk but want to contribute can make a donation. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/a5b42d97-dd81-48fc-a2eb-374eb25d9d5c.jpg/r0_147_3960_2384_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg