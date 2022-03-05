coronavirus,

COVID-19 case numbers remain below 400 across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD), NSW Health reports. The MLHD has recorded a total of 373 new cases in the past 24 hours to 4pm on Friday. Case numbers across the state are up again with NSW Health recording 10,017 and 10 deaths within the same reporting period. In other news Hospitalisation rates continue a downward spiral with 995 patients in hospital yet 45 are in ICU and18 require ventilation. Yesterday, there was 1,000 hospitalised patients being cared for with 42 in ICU. Of the new cases, 6,622 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 3,395 came from PCR testing. There has now been a total of 419,573 positive RATs recorded since reporting began on January 13. The total number of cases detected by PCR tests in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 is 941,918. While 94.4 per cent of those aged over 16 in NSW are now double vaccinated, 55.4 per cent have received a booster. 95.8 per cent of the same group have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 79 per cent of those aged 12 -15 are double vaccinated, while 83.6 per cent have had one dose of a vaccine - as statistic remained unchanged for more then a week. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 47.7 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. Masks are still required on public transport, in public hospitals and private health facilities, airports, residential care homes and on domestic flights over NSW. The community is reminded to monitor for symptoms and if they occur, stay home and isolate until you can access a test. For further testing locations across the region, go to www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au, or for help accessing a test, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline 1800 831 099.

