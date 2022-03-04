news, local-news,

Riverina police have charged a man over the alleged supply of illicit drugs after a firearms search turned up drugs and stolen property at Tumut. Tumut Detectives, with assistance from Riverina Police District officers, conducted a Firearms and Weapons Prohibition Order compliance search at a home on Kinred Street, Tumut on Thursday at about 10am Police alleged a man entered the property and removed drugs from a vehicle before fleeing into nearby bushland. "A 22-year-old man was arrested after a short foot pursuit. Police allegedly located almost 25g of methamphetamine near the man," a NSW Police statement said. "Then, at about 11.30am, police - with assistance from the Southern Region Enforcement Squad - conducted a search warrant at the property, where they seized additional methamphetamine, cannabis, prescription medication, prohibited weapons and more than $26,000 cash. "Officers also seized mobile phones, power tools and a home CCTV hard drive, all suspected of being stolen." The man was taken to Tumut Police Station where he was charged with supply prohibited drug - indictable quantity, possess prohibited drug, and resist or hinder police officer in the execution of duty. He appeared in Wagga Wagga Local Court on Friday, where he was formally refused bail to appear in Young Local Court on March 15. Police said thein investigations are ongoing. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rex.martinich/eb3bbbab-86b7-4a9a-bf68-6143140ec3ef.JPG/r3_88_1196_762_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg