RESIDENTS who want to see changes made to footpaths and disability parking are being urged to provide their feedback around accessibility to Wagga City Council. The 2022 to 2026 All Abilities Action Plan is now open for consultation and will dictate what changes in terms of accessibility will be on council's agenda for the next five years. Wagga's Mark Horton, among others, had raised concerns around inaccessible footpaths and a lack of disability parking in the city's centre of business. Wagga City Council social planning coordinator Sarah Lehman said it is this feedback they would like to gather through community consultation which is now underway. "We want to have that broad feedback from the community, we need to have it to drive the plan and we want to make sure we actually have everything we need to make sure we are hitting the target," Ms Lehman said. "The opportunity is now." IN OTHER NEWS: An All Abilities Inclusion Action Plan assists Wagga City Council to inform and understand what makes life easier for people living with all abilities in our community. Ms Lehman said she would like to hear from those who have first-hand experiences as well as every day residents. Ms Lehman said there will be multiple opportunities for residents to provide their feedback by registering for upcoming consultation sessions including two face-to-face consultations and two online consultation sessions. Residents can also complete an online survey at http://connect.wagga.nsw.gov.au/aaiap22. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

