MARRAR athlete Annabel White has committed to racing in the remainder of the Riverina Tri Series after deciding to bypass the World University Cross Country Games. The 22-year-old is based in Sydney, but is enjoying some time back home and marked her return with a scintillating win in the opening leg of the series at Ganmain three weeks ago. She finished second overall behind defending men's champion Jesse Featonby, and will look to build on that result at Sunday's The Rock Triathlon. "I honestly had no idea what the field was going to be like, which can be good mentally because you just look after yourself and however the race ends up you're happy," White said. "They're fun community events and I enjoy myself, but now I maybe have a bit more pressure to perform." White trains with a NSW Institute of Sport-Triathlon Australia squad in Sydney, but has kept up her training regime in Wagga thanks to some local elite talent. OTHER NEWS "I've got a really good training routine here at home. I swim with Lunchtime Lappers three times a week, I did a long ride with (Commonwealth Games gold medallist) Brad Kahlefeldt this morning and then went to the pool," she said. "I do tri ride every Saturday, have been running with Brad and Jared Kahlefeld and riding with (Brad's wife) Radke other days, so I'm not missing out too much. "I'm going to train through this race and not taper too much. I'm getting quite fatigued from training, and you really benefit going into a race fatigued. If you recover from it properly it reaps dividends in weeks to come." There is a three week break between the Ganmain and The Rock legs, but the final two legs of the series at Holbrook (Sunday, March 13) and West Wyalong (Saturday, March 19). The Rock Triathlon is sponsored by Reece and the sprint race begins at 9.15am, which will be held over a 2km run-20km cycle-300m swim-4km run format.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/67645cee-5bfd-4158-a2f2-bbbb07421568.jpg/r85_24_1113_605_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg