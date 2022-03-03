Wagga High dominates Wagga Zone carnival

sport, local-sport,

Wagga High swimmers claimed eight of the 11 age championships up for grabs at the Wagga Zone swimming carnival last week. Only Kooringal High School students Evie Perry, Astrid Williams and Cooper Gray were able to buck the trend. Such was their dominance Wagga High were named champion school, which is calculated by the number of students who competed. Around 50 students will now progress to the Zone carnival at Leeton on Tuesday to secure their place in the Riverina squad. 12 years: Millie Elphick 13 years: Harrison Fisher and Evie Perry 14 years: Baylee Edwards and Astrid Williams 15 Years: Cooper Gray and Lucy Hall 16 years: Rory Middleton and Angela Hall 17 Years: Wil Tester and Yolanda Ellis

