SOUTH Wagga Public School student Andre Labara broke four records in an outstanding individual performance at the Wagga PSSA carnival this week. Labara was the standout performer at the representative carnival at Oasis Regional Aquatic Centre on Tuesday. Labara set new times in the senior boys 50 metre freestyle, 50m backstroke, 100m freestyle and 200m individual medley. He bettered the previous time in the medley by more than 10 seconds. Reegan Edwards broke the other record for the day in the 11 years girls butterfly. Carnival convenor Morgan Kennedy said the carnival was a success. "It was a great day. It was a really nice day, there were a few records broken and the kids seemed to enjoy it," Kennedy said. "There was a lot of school spirit and the kids loved the relays." South Wagga Public claimed the champion school comfortably. Lake Albert finished second, with Wagga Public third. The best-performed swimmers will now go on to the Riverina carnival at Leeton on Monday. Junior: Andie Lawrence and Timothy Dwyer 11 years: Reegan Edwards and Hamish Beggs 12 years: Molly Kendall and Andre Labara

