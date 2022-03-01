Tumut struck another blow in slow off-season

sport, local-sport,

The one-way traffic that has been Tumut's off-season so far has only continued. The Blues had already lost Riverina representatives Ron Leapai and Tolo Aroha-Tuinauvai as well as Albury-bound Sean Byatt but are set to add homegrown talents to the list. Jed Pearce is yet to commit to another season travelling from Canberra while Lewis Arragon will be sidelined after injuring his knee wakeboarding. While the Blues haven't completely given up on a change of heart from Pearce, who has said he's giving away the game, the confirmed loss of Arragon is a big blow for the Blues. "Lewis is a massive loss and he's been the glue who has been holding us all together for the last couple of years," co-coach Zac Masters said. "He's very tough in the middle, very strong and we're certainly going to miss him." Arragon's knee requires surgery and it was the last thing the Blues needed after struggling to attract new faces to the club despite sitting on top of the ladder when the season was called off last year. "It's obviously unfortunate that Lewis has got hurt before the season but you can't wrap yourself in cotton wool either," Masters said. "Lewis goes 100 miles an hour into everything that he does and I'd say that is what happened here." READ MORE However it's not all bad news for the Blues with premiership-winning co-coaches Adam Pearce and Dean Bristow still in the fold. Pearce has committed to another season after winding back the clock last year to deliver some of his best performances. Masters believes he is an important addition to the side. "It is great to have Adsy back and he does bring a great deal of experience - probably more than anyone else in the side," he said. "It's great to have, especially with some young boys coming through and we need to use that as much as we can. "Hopefully we can get a few more around him, especially in the middle." Bristow is also back after taking on the role as reserve grade coach after previously announcing his retirement leading into Tumut's 2020 grand final loss. Masters admitted it is far from an ideal start to their preparations. He's confident there is plenty of young talent ready to make their mark for the club but would still like to have a bit more experience around them. "We've definitely lost a lot with those boys and they are certainly going to be hard to replace but we've got a good group of young boys coming through so it's a great chance to blood some of those boys," Masters said. "They get a chance to prove themselves but we certainly haven't given up on the market and we're still chasing a couple of handy players. "Hopefully we have some good news in the next couple of weeks but there will still be a good opportunity for a couple of the young boys to step up and prove themselves. "We're trying to get a little more experience back in the side."

