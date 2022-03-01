Mater Dei back on top in Byrnes Shield competition

sport, local-sport,

Some tight bowling ensured Mater Dei Catholic College returned to the Byrnes Shield summit. After missing out on a place in last year's final when they were the defending champions, Mater Dei were able to turn around their pool result to deny The Riverina Anglican College a fifth title in the past seven years. TRAC were able to win back the trophy last year, but couldn't chase down Mater Dei's 5-122 at Geoff Lawson Oval on Monday. Coach Nick Fahey was impressed with the team's efforts. "We haven't played in a grand final in a couple of years and played them in the pool in the first game where they got the best of us but from there we learnt a bit and we were the two best teams going into the finals," Fahey said. "It was a really good game in the end." READ MORE Fahey thought the side was able to take advantage of the different conditions better than TRAC. Especially with the pool stages all played on synthetic wickets. "I think moving to a turf wicket really helped us as we've got a few regular first grade players in Jed Guthrie, Beau Edmunds and Lewis Pulver who play on turf and it really helped," he said. "Their experience of having a good run in first grade really helped and it was a game where twos and threes won the game as it's a slower field there. "We ran well between the wickets to put a pretty good total on the board. "Once they got to about a run aboard we tried to bowl a tight line and went back to our gun bowlers in Jed Guthrie and Tom Ferguson to finish the job off." Despite losing an early wicket, Lewis Pulver (47) and Jordan Woodhouse (25) started to put Mater Dei on top before a 64-run partnership between Pulver and Beau Edmunds (28 not out) really cemented their place in control. Finishing their 20 overs at 5-122, Mater Dei were then able to set up the victory with some tight bowling. While Jack Glanvill top scored with 56 it was slow going and with the run rate was below par and it put plenty of pressure on their batting late in the clash. Ferguson picked up the crucial wicket of Jenkins (30) to break a 78-run partnership and it triggered a real collapse. TRAC lost 6-22 to fall 13 runs short of defending their title.

